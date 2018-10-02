Power outage affecting Cleveland’s Midtown neighborhood; traffic lights impacted

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power says a temporary power outage is impacting the Midtown neighborhood on Cleveland’s near east side.
The outages were first reported by the utility company shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
As a result of the outages, traffic lights on Carnegie Avenue between East 79th Street and East 100th Street are dark.
Officials from Protective Services and the Cleveland Clinic Police Department are helping direct traffic through the intersections.
The utility company says they hope to have power restored by mid-afternoon.
