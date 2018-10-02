President Trump on sexual assault claims: ’Now you’re guilty until proven innocent’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In the midst of an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump said on Tuesday it’s a “very scary time for young men.”
“It’s a very scary time for a young man in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of,” the president said before departing from the White House.
President Trump’s comments come less than a week after Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford provided testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Blasey Ford alleges that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her while they were both in high school in 1982.
“My whole life, I’ve heard you’re innocent until proven guilty,” President Trump added. “But now you’re guilty until proven innocent.”
The FBI is now reviewing Blasey Ford’s claims along with several other accusers before the full Senate votes on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
