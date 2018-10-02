Quiet electric car may have run over cat in Akron who didn’t hear it

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -You probably haven’t ever thought about this dangerous consequence to quiet electric cars.
You have a service call, someone comes to your home and the car is so quiet your pet on your property doesn’t hear it.
Summer Huston of Akron showed me a video of 11 month old Fat Cat, as he is named, from a few weeks ago bouncing around playing with a puppy.
The cat I met today was near lifeless.
“I can’t lose him, and nobody will help me,” Huston said.
Huston said it happened on Sept. 21.
Huston claimed there were two AT&T employees at her home to connect phone services.
One was even talking about her new car, an electric company car used for service calls.
When the employee went to leave Huston’s boyfriend claimed he gave a warning to the technician because they didn’t know where Fat Cat was and feared what could happen if the pet didn’t hear the car.
“He had told her, that she had to beep, let the cat know that she was leaving because you can’t hear them,” Huston recalled.
Huston said the employee didn’t honk and that seven people on the porch saw what happened next.
“She just pulled out, and he ran from underneath her car and the back tire just ran over his whole back end,” Huston said with tears in her eyes.
The employee apparently didn’t know she hit the cat and drove off.
Fat Cat can't put any weight on his back right foot and there's clearly something wrong.
Huston texted the employee, who said she would fill out an incident report.
In one message the technician even said to Huston, “You have to take the cat to the vet, if it is found that the cat was hit ATT will pay the bill but you have to follow procedure.”
The problem is, any vet Huston called wants a lot of money up front just to see the animal. Money Huston says she doesn’t have.
“What would you like to see AT&T do?” I asked.
“I don’t want anything from them. But to just help my cat. That’s all I want. I don’t want money. I don’t want anything. I don’t want anyone to lose their job. I just want my cat to get help that’s all I want," Huston replied.
Since posting details of the story on Facebook, several cat lovers have stepped up to help pay for the initial visit so Huston can get Fat Cat checked out and is currently being treated at the Metropolitan Veterinarian Hospital in Akron.
In the mean AT&T has responded with the following statement:
