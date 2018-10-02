Sagamore Hills police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sagamore Hills police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen girl.
According to the Sagamore Hills Police Department, 16-year-old Starla Adams was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 p.m.
It was discovered the following morning that she was missing.
Starla is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe the teen may have run away from her home.
If anybody has information regarding the girl’s disappearance, contact Det. Sgt. Rice at 330-468-3515 or 330-468-0900 .
