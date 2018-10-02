Live: Triple shooting shuts down Ohio City neighborhood

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Multiple people were shot Monday evening in Ohio City, triggering a wide scale shutdown of the popular Cleveland neighborhood.
Several people were temporarily detained as officers worked to find out what prompted the shooting.
Two men and a woman were shot, and have been rushed to MetroHealth hospital, according to Cleveland Police.
The shooting occurred in the area of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue at about 9:15 p.m.
It’s not yet clear if the gunman was arrested,
Several police cars have cordoned off the neighborhood, and patrons at area restaurants have been moved indoors.
A witness told Cleveland 19 she heard several gunshots, then panic ensued.
