Shooting victim collapses in Elyria parking lot, dies at hospital

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Elyria are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot multiple times on Monday evening.
According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to the 1440 block of West River Road just after 6 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.
Police found 20-year-old Zachary Mason lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshots to his torso.
Paramedics rushed the man to University Hospital in Elyria where he died from his injuries.
Investigators discovered that Mason was shot on the second flood of the apartment building and was able to make it out to the parking lot before he collapsed.
Detectives are still attempting to establish a suspect description.
