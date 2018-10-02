Tornado watch in effect for eastern Ohio until 11 p.m.; PA nursing home damaged

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The earlier tornado warning for Geneva, Ashtabula, and the surrounding areas expired at 3:15 p.m., but a tornado watch remains in effect for parts of eastern Ohio and much of Pennsylvania until 11 p.m.
The warnings, which impacted more than 50,000 residents and 25 schools in northeastern Ohio, were first issued at approximately 2: 30 p.m.
According to officials at Kent State University, a tornado was spotted near the Ashtabula campus.
A warning was also issued for parts of western Pennsylvania with one tornado reportedly hitting a nursing home in Conneautville, Pa.
According to the NWS, thunderstorms, hail, and damaging winds will continue to develop throughout the afternoon.
If you are in an area threatened by a tornado, the National Weather Service suggests:
- At Your House: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows.
- At Your Workplace or School: Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.
- Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe.
- In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.
