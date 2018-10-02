Troopers make $91,000 drug bust in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A driver and his passenger face up to 22 years in prison, after being arrested with five pounds of cocaine.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the street value of the cocaine is $91,000.
Troopers pulled over the driver on Sept. 29 for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike.
A patrol drug-sniffing K9 was brought to the scene and found the drugs.
Thomas Flowers, 24, of Yorkville, and Daniel Divjak, 40, of Martins Ferry, are both locked up in the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine.
Last year, troopers removed 262 pounds of cocaine from Ohio’s roadways.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.