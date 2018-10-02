Un-Common Raven makes home at Cleveland Museum of Natural History

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Jack is very special,” Alexx Bigham says about the Raven that couldn’t let go of his human past.
Blackjack is a common Raven that now calls Cleveland home, but once lived in Monterey, CA where he was found acting unusual and begging for food in a park. Officials caught Blackjack and realized the bird was most likely someone’s pet who had been released or escaped.
Visitors to the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center might even get a glimpse of Blackjack calling his own name, or saying hello to himself. The raven will say “Hi Jack,” or “Blackjack," just don’t think he will do it on cue.
“He’s definitely still a big baby,” Bigham said. “Jack doesn’t know how to act like a raven.”
The team at the Cleveland Natural History Museum hasn’t given up on finding a companion for the talking bird. The bird who will learn up to twenty words in a variety of voices will need another bird that is like him, either human imprinted, or will tolerate he’s, “a little weird.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.