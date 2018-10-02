What’s your favorite pizza topping? The Taste Buds discuss the best places for pizza in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News’ weekly video podcast that discusses all things food.
Each week, WOIO’s Jen Picciano, host of Cleveland Cooks, is joined by co-hosts David Kocab, chef de cuisine at The Black Pig, and Matt Mytro, chef/partner at Flour, for a live discussion about food and dining topics.
This week the trio of food experts will celebrate pizza, as October is National Pizza Month.
On this episode, the Taste Buds will welcome special guest Michelle Luciano, from local manufacturer Vitamix, who will demonstrate how to make classic pizza dough with their blender. Luciano will also demonstrate how to make a cauliflower crust for a lower calorie, gluten free option for a pizza crust.
- What are your favorite local pizza places?
- What are your favorite pizza toppings?
- Where do you stand on cauliflower or whole wheat crust, delicious or disgusting?
