Attorney for Browns WR Antonio Callaway sends in not guilty plea

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The attorney for Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Antonio Callaway sent over a not guilty plea on his behalf to Strongsville Mayor’s Court.
Callaway is charged with possession of drugs and driving under suspension.
The rookie was pulled over on Aug. 5 on Howe Road in Strongsville, after failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
Callaway’s hearing for Oct. 4 has now been canceled and his case has been sent to Berea Municipal Court.
He is now scheduled to appear before the Berea Municipal Court judge on Oct. 26.
The wide receiver has played in every Browns game so far this season.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.