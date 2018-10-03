Bedford man accused of shooting and killing a man in apartment parking lot

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Bedford man is being accused of shooting and killing a man in apartment parking lot this past Sunday.
Police said the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. at the Dorchester Apartments in Richmond Heights.
Investigators said 34-year-old Steven Malone has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Benjamin Sims, Malone was transported to the Cuyahoga County jail and his bond was set at $300,000.
Authorities said Malone and Sims were visiting at the apartments on Ruth Ellen Drive.
Sims and Malone got into an argument, according to police.
Police said Malone is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting him during the argument.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.