11 of the best Twitter reactions to the ‘Presidential Alert’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cellphones simultaneously sounded Wednesday afternoon with the national testing of the Wireless Emergency Alert system.
The alert, which was sent at 2:18 p.m. on Oct. 3, read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
The alert was a way for the federal government to test the distribution of national messages and to determine if improvements in the system are needed.
Some people immediately took to social media to share their screen captures of the alert.
Others posted altered images showing fictitious alerts and their reactions to the alert.
