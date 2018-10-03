By eating pigeon, red-tailed hawks are thriving in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When you stand next to Sweetie, a red-tailed hawk who lives at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, you see a stare in her eye as if she’s looking for her next prey.
It’s that same stare that’s helping the hawks population thrive in Northeast Ohio according to Michelle Leighty, a Wildlife Resources Manager with the museum.
“They have become a lot more comfortable living in cities,” Leighty said. “They are becoming more common in urban areas. Partly because we’re cleaning up our urban areas and added a lot more green space, we have a lot of fresh water sources in the cities for them.”
They engineer nests on buildings, rooftops and churches.
But they have to be able to eat too.
“There’s a lot of food for them. A lot of rodents, a lot of rats, pigeons that sort of thing," Leighty said.
The red-tailed hawk also likes to hunt along open roads and highways and you’ve probably seen one sitting on a road sign along an interstate.
Unfortunately that’s how Sweetie came to be a resident of the museum.
20 years ago she was found as a young hawk injured, more than likely hit by a vehicle.
After she was given the care she needed, it was determined her wing was too damaged to survive in the wild.
Since then she has been helping to educate the public on several topics including migration that happens in the fall.
On that topic, you might be seeing a few more of these amazing birds in Northeast Ohio around this time of year and through the winter.
“The red-tailed hawk in Ohio tends to be a permanent resident," Leighty said. "But the red-tailed hawks that live north of us will travel south during the winter. Their habitat becomes completely covered in snow so they have a hard time finding food, so some of them will move down to Ohio.”
Editor's note: This content is part of a partnership between Cleveland 19 News and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Find more videos like this on Cleveland 19’s Roku and Amazon Fire apps.
What’s crawling in your house? Prowling in your backyard? What am I seeing through my backyard telescope? Did I really just see a bald eagle during my drive home? Are coyotes dangerous? Experts from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History join us to set the record straight on Cleveland Natural – helping you better understand Northeast Ohio nature and providing tips on how to best share our region with our wild neighbors. Explore the wonders of science and nature at cmnh.org.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.