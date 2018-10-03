Cleveland Indians know challenge of 5-game series

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Life comes at you fast. Especially in a 5-game series, as the Indians found out a year ago when they jumped out to a 2-0 series lead on the New York Yankees in the ALDS, only to watch the Yankees win the last three.
Momentum can swing quickly and dramatically in a short series.
“I don’t think we have to do anything different from what we’ve been doing,” Indians reliever Brad Hand said on Wednesday. “It’s gonna be a good battle, and we’re looking forward to it."
So are baseball fans, even if the television networks have relegated the Indians-Astros series to matinee status, at least through the first two games, preferring to showcase larger markets at night.
“I mean, they don’t have any holes in their lineup, so you really have to be locked in on each hitter,” Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger said.
Clevinger was one of four Indians starters to rack up more than 200 strikeouts this season, and will start Game 3 in Cleveland on Monday.
But first things first: Game One in Houston on Friday afternoon. It’d be a big boost to jump out to an early series lead with a win on Friday, but as we found out a year ago, even an early lead in a five-game series can evaporate quickly.
