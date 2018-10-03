Crime Strategies Unit working to keep neighborhoods safe in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Crime happens everywhere and people living in parts of Ohio City, Tremont and the Detroit Shoreway neighborhoods are speaking up about recent violent crimes including Monday night's shooting near the West Side Market.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office leads what’s called the Crime Strategies Unit. It’s a network of law enforcement, prosecuting attorneys, crime analysts, paralegals and others across Northeast Ohio. They’re tasked with looking at crime patterns, targeting priority offenders and building strong cases against criminals. It’s functions as a hub for intelligence-driven crime prevent and prosecution strategies.
The unit said they’re hearing residents concerns about crimes taking place. In recent months Cleveland 19 News has reported on numerous car break-ins, armed robberies and shootings in West Side neighborhoods.
“These neighborhoods have changed greatly over the last several decades and they have become more trendy places to live,” said Erin Stone, with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office. She’s a supervisor within the office’s general felony unit. “There are more businesses and therefore more money flowing in these neighborhoods, more commerce, more people out which perhaps make these areas a bigger target for people looking to victimize people.”
Another factor- the neighborhoods are accessible from different freeway points which makes them easy to get into and easy to escape from.
Stone said it’s important for residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings no matter the place.
“Don’t be texting on your phone as you walk down the street. Be aware of your surroundings and who is near you (and) what is near you,” Stone said.
The Crime Strategies Unit said they’re also encouraging residents to stake pare in their surveillance camera mapping initiative.
“Citizens, a lot of citizens, have private residential cameras on their homes,” Stone said. “So what happens when a crime is committed, a lot of times police are spending time walking up and down the streets looking for these cameras. If we are able to get them registered so that officers already know where they are and who the contact person would be, that saves them a lot of time in their investigation.”
Stone said only authotized police officers and prosecuting attorneys have access to the information.
“To be clear, this does not give us remote access or any kind of access to your footage. It just lets us know that a camera exists at a certain location and who we can contact to see if they might have footage of a crime that occurred,” Stone said. “While that comes after the fact obviously of a crime happening, it certainly helpful in the prosecution of the crime and bringing perpetrators who use guns when they’re committing acts of violence against victims to justice.”
Cleveland 19 News asked if it’s safe for residents and out of town visitors to shop, eat and enjoy different offerings in the communities of concerns.
“I do,” said Eleina Thomas, Managing Attorney Crime Strategy Unit. “The law enforcement, our office and I would say the court system as a whole are taking this very seriously. They are invested in the revitalization of Cleveland and are dedicating a lot of resources to make sure these areas are safe. So, people should absolutely feel safe coming down enjoying the city... enjoying what Cleveland has to offer.”
