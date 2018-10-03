CVCA students raise money for Rwandan families

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Students at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy have made Shya Designs a passion for the last 3 years.
Shya Designs buys in bulk, hand made, brightly colored bags made by talented craftswomen in the African country of Rwanda. The women are all victims of the Rwandan genocide of 1994 all having lost multiple members of their family.
Students market and sell the handbags and then roll the money back into the non-profit business to buy more bags. The majority of the profits are used to help the Rwandan women and their families.
“They’re learning all these business skills that are really important and going to help them in their future but those things can also be used to make a really incredible difference in the world," said Eric Ling, the director of the CVCA business school.
The students sell the bags at all home football games and at local craft stores and they are also available at Shya Designs.
“Just knowing that I am going to class everyday working with my peers, having fun with it, but also knowing that I am giving back and helping woman in another country is something really amazing,” McKenna Miller, senior at CVCA and the C.E.O. of Shya Design said.
