Dandelion sculpture is passed by thousands on I-77, but do you know why it’s there?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Every day thousands of commuters on I-77 north pass the RotaFlora Bicycle Rim Flower sculpture but truthfully most drivers probably don’t know why it’s there or that it is made of dozens of bicycle rims.
The 34-foot high sculpture is affectionately known as the dandelion sculpture.
The public art piece was designed by artist Jake Beckman, and fabricated by Signature Sign of Cleveland, at a cost of $34,000.
It is planted at the Morgana Run Trailhead in Slavic Village.
The trailhead is one of the northernmost extensions of the Ohio & Erie Towpath bike trail.
The Towpath trail follows the route of the Ohio & Erie Canal. The canal provided a route from Lake Erie in Cleveland to Portsmouth on the Ohio River.
Commissioned by Slavic Village Development the piece has had to be repainted once since being installed in 2010.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.