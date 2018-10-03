Documents uncover history of 130 code violations at Loganberry Ridge Apartments, residents call it ‘unsafe nightmare’

RICHMOND HEIGHTS,, OH (WOIO) - Documents obtained by Cleveland 19 show a history of code violations at an apartment complex where multiple fires have left residents homeless.
The city of Richmond Heights, responding to a public records request, contained details from 2016 to present, including code and safety violations as well as prosecution notices and hazard warnings sent to the apartments owners.
Cleveland 19 began investigating the problems at the apartments after a fatal fire on Sept. 21 in one of the six buildings on the property.
Residents living in one building said issues following a fire in July had them living in “hell.”
On Tuesday, residents living on the third and fourth floors of the building where the fatal fire took place were forced to move out.
Cleveland 19 received documents from the city of Richmond Heights building commissioner after a public records request.
The timeline begins with an inspection done by the city in August 2016. Six buildings as well as parking garages and recreation areas were inspected.
The city’s inspection noted:
- More than 130 code violations
- Nine local/state law violations
- More than 100 violations incomplete when the city went back for a check a few weeks later
- Some noted as “serious hazards,” including balcony concrete slabs that were deteriorated and “a direct and imminent threat.”
The building city’s commissioner said some of those still haven’t been addressed.
According to records, after the fire in July in Building D:
- A hazard warning was sent from the city to ROCO noting no exit signs or emergency lights.
- Stock and storage concerns were noted as hazards to first responders.
- Three fire extinguishers were missing at the time of the fire.
Earlier this year, the city filed an intent to prosecute notice against ROCO Real Estate.
Documents showed ROCO responded with multiple appeal notices to the city citing “unclear language” or “unreasonable times” to complete the work.
From the fatal fire 11 days ago: A state fire inspector noted multiple other violations including
- Light fixtures hanging by wires
- Missing smoke detectors or smoke detectors without batteries
- Exit signs that won’t illuminate
- Fire doors that won’t close
ROCO has until this Friday to address those concerns.
ROCO Real Estate did submit a three-year plan to the city on April 23, 2018. In it, it shows how they’ll fix issues like paving and balcony problems.
And, the company released a statement Tuesday detailing next steps for impacted residents:
The city’s building commissioner said the city will “do what’s necessary to gain code compliance from ROCO.”
