Driver who struck and killed Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey pleads guilty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Israel Alvarez pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to hitting and killing Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.
Alvarez pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, drug possession and failure to stop after an accident.
On Jan. 24, 2017, Officer Fahey was putting flares on I-90, just west of Warren Road, to divert traffic from an accident when he was struck by Alvarez’s car.
After the accident, Alvarez fled the scene and was arrested later that morning in Lorain.
During his arrest, fellow officers used Officer Fahey’s handcuffs on him.
Alvarez will face between 8-12 years when sentenced on Nov. 16.
