Eastlake marijuana grower expects first batch in December

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Eastlake marijuana cultivator is expected to harvest in December, according to the Associated Press.
The Associated Press said Buckeye Relief LLC has been given permission by Ohio to begin growing medical marijuana.
First seeds were planted by Buckeye Relief workers on July 31, according to the report.
The cultivator will sell harvested buds to dispensaries, the AP reports.
Thirty states have legalized medical marijuana in some form, each with their own distinctions. Colorado was one of the first states to legalize it medically: 18 years ago.
Ohio’s law prohibits such saturation. There will be only 56 dispensaries across the entire state, with only five in Cuyahoga County.
There are 21 medical conditions that makes a person eligible to receive a medical marijuana card in Ohio. There’s one in particular: severe, chronic, intractable pain, that gives regulators most concern for abuse.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.