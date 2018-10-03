Elyria businesswoman is cleaning for a cause

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A lot of organizations focus on fulfilling people’s needs for food and shelter, but one Elyria business is doing something different. Choice Cleaning Pros is now donating two hours of cleaning services every week to someone in the community who needs the help, but not be able to access it otherwise.
"I was getting a lot of phone calls from elderly and disabled people, and they really needed their home cleaned, but they couldn't afford my pricing. It was at that point that I decided that I was going to start giving away free cleanings," said Sarah Fanara, the owner of Choice Cleaning Pros.
Fanara decided she would start accepting nominations from community members, asking people to write in with their stories about people who could use a few helping hands around the house.
"It's not only helping them, but it helps me sleep at night, too, knowing that I helped somebody," said Fanara.
On Wednesday, Choice Cleaning Pros donated their first service to Cynthia Tillman. Last April, she lost her husband, Eric, in a motorcycle accident, that also put her in a wheelchair.
"Nine fractured ribs, a fractured pelvis, a fractured tailbone," said Tillman.
The crash was also devastating for Cynthia Tillman, who had been married to Eric Tillman, her high school sweetheart, for just two and a half years at the time of the accident.
"It's affected me, obviously, psychologically. I have PTSD, anxiety, depression, and I've episodes of suicidal ideation, because it's hard to cope with the amount of loss I've had," said Tillman.
Additionally, her phsyical condition has made it incredibly difficult to do basic housework. That's where Choice Cleaning Pros comes in. They arrived Wednesday, ready to get to work on her Elyria home.
"I can't take care of and do the things I used to do. I can't take care of my house," said. Tillman. "That's why this is such a bessing to me, that I was nominated for this."
Now, Sarah Fanara says she’s on the hunt for the next nominees. You can submit yours by going to her website at https://www.choicecleaningpros.com/. There are no eligibility requirements, but she does ask that you include a story about the person you’re nominating and why they should receive the free cleaning service.
"It doesn't matter if it's a single mom and she's in a nice home, and she has the money, but she doesn't have the time, that's fine. I don't need poor, I don't need rich, I don't need gender. Everyone is included in this," said Farana.
Farana’s husband, who owns Cuyahoga Custom Painting, is also giving back. You can nominate someone to receive free painting work by sending in email through their website at http://www.cuyahogacustompainting.com/.
