Fugitive back behind bars after unhinged crime spree

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force along with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested fugitive of the week Sean Vanderlin on Tuesday night.
The 32-year-old was reportedly wanted by the Fairview Park Police Department for aggravated robbery immediately upon his initial release from jail.
According to Fairview Park police, Vanderlin was first arrested on Wednesday evening for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Vanderlin was reportedly held overnight in the Fairview Park City Jail until he appeared in court Thursday and later posted bond just after 1 p.m.
Police say after his release, Vanderlin approached a 46-year-old Olmsted Township woman sitting in her 2013 Chevrolet SUV approximately 1,000 feet from the station.
Reportedly armed with a box cutter, Vanderlin ordered the woman out of her, stole it, and fled east on Lorain Road.
Cleveland police located the car Vanderlin stole early Friday morning, but he was able to get away on foot.'
Members of the Cleveland NOVFTF and the Sheriff’s Department initially spotted Vanderlin near the intersection of West 25th Street and Denison Avenue and tried to initiate the arrest Tuesday night.
Vanderlin reportedly attempted to evade arrest again by running on foot before law enforcement officers caught and arrested him near the 2450 block of Denison Avenue.
US Marshalls Northern Ohio says the arrest was the direct result of information provided by a tipster.
