Good mowing Samaritan stops in Cleveland during cross country mission

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Who knew that one small task could inspire so many people?
Rodney Smith Jr. is changing lives, while on a cross country voyage.
His mission is to spread positivity through his Raising Men Lawn Care Service. It’s not an act or a promotion, Smith genuinely wants to help.
Smith is accompanied by “Spiderman,” and have been visiting sick children in hospitals in between stops.
After he wraps up his last lawn, he’ll be on the road again, this time to West Virginia.
He started the service to lend a helping hand to people who couldn’t finish mowing the lawn, but over time it’s transformed to help people around the country do the same.
A number of kids have joined in to help the cause. Smith reached out to Clevelanders via Facebook with a message announcing his arrival.
Through the month of October, he’ll visit all 50 states, mowing lawns and helping families as he goes.
