Harlem Globetrotters send off Cleveland Indians with incredible shot at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Harlem Globetrotters made an unbelievable shot from high atop the Progressive Field bleachers in honor of the Indians playoff run.
With “some Mustard” on his shot, Julian McClurkin swished the ball that was thrown over his shoulder on the hoop located on the field below.
The Indians take on the Astros in Houston Friday for the first game in their American League Division Series.
The Globetrotters are expected to play at the Wolstein Center on Dec. 27.
