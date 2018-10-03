Harlem Globetrotters send off Cleveland Indians with incredible shot at Progressive Field

The Harlem Globetrotters made an unbelievable shot from high atop the Progressive Field bleachers in honor of the Indians playoff run.

Swish!
By Chris Anderson | October 3, 2018 at 9:06 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 9:06 AM

With “some Mustard” on his shot, Julian McClurkin swished the ball that was thrown over his shoulder on the hoop located on the field below.

Before the Cleveland Indians get ready for playoff baseball, they let us borrow the yard for some practice...

The Indians take on the Astros in Houston Friday for the first game in their American League Division Series.

The Globetrotters are expected to play at the Wolstein Center on Dec. 27.

