How do Northeast Ohio schools prepare for severe weather?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - While Conneautville, Penn. is cleaning up after a tornado, they are thankful no one was seriously injured.
Paul Chason, with the Conneautville Fire department, says it could have been worse, but they were prepared.
“Pretty good, I think it’s been good communications between the crews and the fire department,” Chason said.
How prepared do nursing homes have to be?
The state department of health requires nursing homes to have two disaster preparedness drills a year, one has to be a tornado drill between March through July.
How many drills do schools have to conduct?
Schools are required to hold one drill each month during tornado season when school is in session, which is April 1 through July 31. Schools also have to conduct several other safety drills, like fire drills.
As for Chason, he says they will take a look at ways to improve, but is glad they were prepared. “Especially in the middle of the day, when we are short on people as far as volunteers, that makes it tough on people,” Chason said.
