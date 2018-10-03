Huntington Bank closing 70 branches, 30 in Ohio

By Rachel Vadaj | October 3, 2018 at 12:47 PM EST - Updated October 3 at 12:47 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Huntington will be consolidating 70 branches in various markets around the first of the year. Out of the 70 affected, 30 are in Ohio, 10 are in Cleveland and two are in Akron.

These branches reportedly have an existing Huntington branch in close proximity that can support customers of the consolidating forces.

Huntington representative Emily Smith says the company regularly reviews its distribution network to ensure the mix of branches, ATMs, and online banking meets the customers' evolving needs. The branches are reviewed for customer traffic patterns, transaction trends, and proximity to nearby Huntington branch locations.

In a statement to Cleveland 19, Smith also says:

Our priority is to help our customers' transition to a new location and to offer more extensive digital and mobile capabilities to meet changing customer channel preferences. Savings from the branch consolidation will be substantially reinvested in these increasingly-used channels.
In regards to how many employees may lose their jobs from the closures, Smith says “It’s our goal to place the vast majority of the branch colleagues in other roles where they can continue their career with Huntington.”

Smith states Huntington will maintain their #1 overall position in branch market share in Ohio and Michigan as well as their relative position in branch market share.

