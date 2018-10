Indonesia disaster survivors search debris for food, drinks

A man put beverages scavenged from an abandoned warehouse into a sack at an earthquake and tsunami-affected area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Clamouring over the reeking pile of sodden food or staking out a patch of territory, people who had come from devastated neighborhoods and elsewhere in the remote Indonesian city pulled out small cartons of milk, soft drinks, rice, packets of sweets and painkillers from the pile as they scavenge for anything edible in the warehouse that tsunami waves had pounded. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) (AP)