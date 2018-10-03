Midges have returned to Cleveland: Find out why they’re back

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The summer only provided about a three month break from the massive clouds of midges emerging from the bottom of Lake Erie and they have started to rise again.
“Yes, they are creatures of the deep, but I don’t think they are creepy at all!” said Dr. Gavin Svenson with the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. “The larvae are typically found living in the bottom sediment of the lake. They undergo metamorphosis by pupating and emerge later as adults at the surface of the water before taking flight.”
They are just time for the Cleveland Indians to start their playoff run, something the 2007 New York Yankees would like to forget.
That was the year the swarms bothered Yankees' pitcher Joba Chamberlain so bad it cost them the game.
The reasons we see hatches in both the spring and the fall has a lot to do with the temperature of the lake. When Lake Erie temperatures get to between 60 and 70 degrees, it is the signal midges need that it’s time to hatch and come to the surface to mate.
Lake Erie, on the surface in Cleveland, is currently around 69 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
“Lake Erie is a few degrees warmer this year and it might be having an impact,” Svenson said. “Connecting that specifically with an emergence is difficult due to quick, localized factors. I would say that warmer temps would help midge development.”
Not only do we have multiple outbreaks of midges we have multiple species.
“Depending on the species of midge, emergences will differ. We typically see multiple emergences every year in the Great Lakes region,” Svenson said. “Most people are only familiar with the huge, noticeable emergences we see earlier in the summer, but smaller, more localized events take place periodically throughout the warmer season.”
