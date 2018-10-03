LeBron James throwns down monster slam in home preseason debut in LA

LOS ANGELES, CA (WOIO) - Fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles roared and jumped to their feet when Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James threw down a monster dunk in a preseason game against Denver.
The play was coast-to-coast for James and it came in the first quarter.
It will take a little bit to get used to seeing No. 23 wearing the purple and gold jersey.
Denver won the preseason game 113-111, the Lakers are 0-2 in the preseason.
James scored 13 points in 15 minutes of playing time.
The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Lakers twice this year:
- In Cleveland at 8 p.m. on Nov. 21
- In Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.
