LeBron James throwns down monster slam in home preseason debut in LA

It will take a little bit to get used to seeing No. 23 wearing the purple and gold jersey.

LeBron James throwns down monster slam in home preseason debut in LA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, dunks as Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, center, and guard Monte Morris watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill)
By Jonathan Jankowski | October 3, 2018 at 6:44 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 6:44 AM

LOS ANGELES, CA (WOIO) - Fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles roared and jumped to their feet when Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James threw down a monster dunk in a preseason game against Denver.

The play was coast-to-coast for James and it came in the first quarter.

It will take a little bit to get used to seeing No. 23 wearing the purple and gold jersey.

Denver won the preseason game 113-111, the Lakers are 0-2 in the preseason.

James scored 13 points in 15 minutes of playing time.

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Lakers twice this year:

  • In Cleveland at 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 
  • In Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.