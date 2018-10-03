Lorain City Schools CEO wants to ‘Rewrite the Narrative’

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) -After a lockdown, fights, and reports of seniors in danger of not graduating, the CEO of Lorain City Schools held a community forum Tuesday night.
David Hardy told parents, educators, law enforcement, and even former students that the plan is to “rewrite the narrative” inside Lorain schools.
When kids hear all negative things about their school, morale is low and they lose confidence.
The forum was highly attended with many expressing their commitment to making positive changes leading to positive outcomes.
For weeks, Cleveland 19 has reached out to Hardy, but no response.
At the forum we asked Hardy the following question.
“I know that my station called a couple of times about the lockdown and other reports of violence and they didn’t get a call back. Is there any reason other than what you said tonight?”
“I think the biggest thing is to focus on our kids and make sure they are safe and that will always be our priority. That’s our job and that’s what we focus on. My duty is to respond to parents in a way that I can communicate directly to them, so we send email blasts,” he said.
Hardy went on to say he prefers answering questions from parents face to face like he did in the forum. He still didn’t say how he plans to address the media should any future issues come up. Hardy says his marketing and communications team will look at notes from the forum and start rewriting the narrative.
