Man convicted for fatally stabbing Akron roommate granted early prison release

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former University of Akron student who was convicted for fatally stabbing his friend in a drunken fight has been released from jail more than two years early.
Kendal Scheid, who was sentenced in Dec. 2017, served only nine months in prison on a three-year sentence. He was released on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Police say Scheid stabbed Duncan Unternaher in 2016 during an argument over fast food. Both men were drinking in their Grant Street apartment when the attack happened.
Scheid attempted to administer first aid to the 23-year-old victim, but he died from his injuries several days later.
Akron Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands could have initially sentenced Scheid to 11 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter charges, but instead sentenced him to three years.
