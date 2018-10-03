2 men indicted for crime spree that spanned through 5 Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two Youngstown men have been indicted for their roles in a summer robbery spree that stretched through five Northeast Ohio counties.
Robert Duarte and Stephen Blazo, both 54-years-old, have been charged in connection to 15 robberies that were committed from May 24 through July 5 in Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Geauga, and Portage counties.
According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, the men broke into homes during the daytime hours and stole jewelry from residents who were typically at work.
“This is another successful collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies across five counties,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “These men are a nuisance to our region and I applaud these agencies for getting them off the streets. Our office will now hold them accountable.”
Duarte and Blazo were arrested by Macedonia police on July 5 after attempting to break into homes in Solon and Macedonia on July 5. The suspects were identified by Blazo’s truck and their height difference; Duarte is 6 feet 7 inches tall and Blazo is 5 feet 6 inches tall.
Charges from the 36-count indictment include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, burglary, attempted burglary, theft, grand theft, petty theft, and possessing criminal tools.
