$12 million in grants awarded to Ohio schools for safety, security enhancements

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney Mike DeWine announced that all public schools, chartered non-public schools, and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities in the state are eligible for grants that go toward safety programs and training.
Schools are eligible to receive the greater of $2,500 or $5.65 per student.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is the second largest in the state. The district is eligible to receive $218,948.80 to spend towards security enhancements. The Akron City School District, the sixth largest in the state, can receive $120,288.50.
The schools will receive a letter from Attorney General DeWine with instructions on how to access the funds.
