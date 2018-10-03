Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm pattern continues

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We have a front sitting right over our area today that will lift back north as a warm front this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast. I can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm south of Cleveland this afternoon, but most areas stay dry. Temperatures warm well into the 70s today. A south wind will pick up by evening. Expect a very warm, humid, and windy night. Here comes the next cold front that will blow through tomorrow morning. A high chance of thunderstorms is in play. A heads up for the morning drive as it looks like the weather will really slow things down. Temperatures will fall tomorrow afternoon and a shot of cooler air temporarily builds in.