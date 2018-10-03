Paramedic overdoses after taking OD patient to hospital

RAVENNA, OH (WOIO) - A Ravenna paramedic had to be given Narcan, after being exposed to an overdose patient.
According to the Ravenna fire chief, the paramedic passed out last month after bringing the overdose patient to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
The paramedic was revived with Narcan and the chief said he missed one shift at work due to the incident.
The Portage County Sheriff’s office is still investigating and tests are being run to determine exactly what the opioid was.
The paramedic’s name is not being released.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.