Police officers wearing pink for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In memory of those who have lost their battle and in honor of those currently fighting theirs, as well as the many Survivors, we are raising money by selling our pink patch key chain for $5.00 throughout the month. We are also collecting any additional donations you may choose to give. All monies will be donated to the University Hospitals Cancer Research Center. Pink patch key chains can be purchased and donations can be made at the Woodmere Village Clerk’s Office window, right through the main entrance to Woodmere Village Hall. Thank you for helping us fight for this important cause 💓