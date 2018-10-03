Police officers wearing pink for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Michael Dakota | October 3, 2018 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated October 3 at 2:42 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several area police departments are hoping to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by switching to pink badges and selling pink patches.

Parma Heights announced through social media that several officers will be wearing the pink patches and it will be selling additional pink patches for $10.00.

The Woodmere Police Department in Woodmere Village is selling pink keychains that are replicas of their patches. A representative at the police station said, “Sales are going pretty good so far.”

The department is selling the pink patch key chains for $5.00 throughout the month. According to their Facebook page all monies will be donated to the University Hospitals Cancer Research Center. The key chains can be purchased at the Woodmere Village Clerk’s office window at the main entrance to the Woodmere Village Hall.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In Freemont the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Department will be wearing pink badges to bring awareness to October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The city of Sandusky used social media to announce that officers from their department will be wearing pink badges.

The pink badges and pink patches are meant to stimulate discussion about early detection of breast cancer.

In Willowick the police union purchased a couple hundred patches that were sold for $10.00 a piece with the profits going to The Gathering Place, a cancer support center.

“They’ve been selling like hotcakes,” Willowick dispatcher Karen Norris said. By October 3rd there were only 14 patches left.

To learn more about breast cancer, symptoms and signs, how to perform a breast exam, and important clinical information follow this link to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

