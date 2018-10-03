Presidential cellphone alert caught Northeast Ohioans off guard

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -At exactly 2:18 p.m., millions of people across Northeast Ohio, and across the country, got an alert that said: “Presidential Alert: This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No Action is needed.”
The alert was accompanied by a loud alarm sound.
The alert took a lot of people like Jephan Ulmore, of Cleveland, by surprise.
Despite the news coverage, she said she wasn’t aware there would be an alert.
The alerts sent out today to cellphone customers everywhere marked the first time ever the national emergency alert system had been tested nationwide.
“The system has been in place for awhile,” said Mark Christie, the Cuyahoga County Emergency Management Director.
