Shaker Heights residents have similar complaints as Loganberry tenants

Both buildings in Shaker Heights and Richmond Heights are operated by the same property management company.

By Alyson Bruner | October 3, 2018 at 1:20 PM EST - Updated October 3 at 1:20 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Richmond Heights informed neighbors at Loganberry Ridge Apartments that power will be shut off on the third and fourth floors by noon on Wednesday.

Letter from ROCO Real Estate

Residents were forced to leave on Tuesday.

Cleveland 19 began investigating the problems at the apartments after a deadly fire on Sept. 21 in one of the six buildings on the property.

[ Documents uncover history of 130 code violations at Loganberry Ridge Apartments, residents call it ‘unsafe nightmare’ ]

Residents living in one building said issues following a fire in July had them living “in hell."

Cleveland 19 reached out to other residents who live at properties owned by ROCO, including at a building in Shaker Heights.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, tell us they are dealing with several issues that their landlord has not fixed.

