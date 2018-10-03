Shaker Heights residents have similar complaints as Loganberry tenants

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Richmond Heights informed neighbors at Loganberry Ridge Apartments that power will be shut off on the third and fourth floors by noon on Wednesday.
Residents were forced to leave on Tuesday.
Cleveland 19 began investigating the problems at the apartments after a deadly fire on Sept. 21 in one of the six buildings on the property.
Residents living in one building said issues following a fire in July had them living “in hell."
Cleveland 19 reached out to other residents who live at properties owned by ROCO, including at a building in Shaker Heights.
Neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, tell us they are dealing with several issues that their landlord has not fixed.
