Sunny Side Up: Should phones be banned at live events?

The Daily Mail is reporting a leading concert designer wants fans to be banned from using smartphones at live shows.
According to the report some artists are upset about some of the poor quality photos that surface online during and after a concert.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Should phones be banned at live events?
