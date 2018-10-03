7th and final arrest made in murder of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The final suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting in June of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson in Cleveland was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams and U.S. Marshal agent Pete Elliott announced the arrest of 20-year-old Timothy Greene, who was apprehended near the 4100 block of East 160th Street.
Investigators learned that Greene was living at the home at that address with his relatives. He was arrested without incident.
A gunfight broke out on June 20 between Greene and six other individuals, who have all been arrested. Young Saniyah was caught in the crossfire and died from a wound to her head.
