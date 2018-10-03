What tenants can do to protect themselves from credible landlord disputes

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 continues with a look at how to solve disputes with your landlord.
Northeast Ohio is one of the few areas where it’s actually cheaper to buy a home than to rent, but plenty of people still prefer paying rent instead of a mortgage.
There is a big difference between talking with your landlord and arguing with your landlord about problems. Do it the wrong way and you will find yourself without a place to call home.
Cleveland Housing Court Judge Ron O’Leary says depending on what you lease says you can get kicked out can be in as little as three short days.
Judge O'Leary says his court handles thousands of eviction cases every year. Not paying will get your landlord's attention, but there a better way.
"There is a process where the tenant can deposit with the housing court an that protects the tenant from being evicted for the landlord not fixing these maintenance items."
Not paying rent and depositing it with the housing court has to be for serious problems or hazards. It can’t be for things like my “carpet is old,” or “I want the walls painted.” You must be current in rent payments. You have to give a written notice to the landlord.
Judge O’Leary says these problems qualify:
“Water leaking. You have a toilet that’s leaking and it’s leaking through the floor. Your electrical being unsafe. Holes in the foundation, holes in the roof they’re causing problems or the landlord is responsible for things like the electricity and the water and the heat and those get turned off for some reason.”
Arguing with your landlord over disputed problems like repairs is not the solution. Again, Judge O’Leary.
“Make sure to pay it by the date it’s due, otherwise the next thing you know you can get either a three-day or 30-day notice. Once that time period has elapsed, the landlord can file an eviction."
At the Neighborhood Housing Clinics, topic discussions include landlord rights, tenant rights, eviction procedures, lead issues and even how to get rid of bed bugs.
Each month the Cleveland Housing Court holds what it calls a “Neighborhood Housing Clinic.”
They are free and one is being held on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 3625 West 138th St. in Cleveland from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Another one is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 4423 Pearl Road in Cleveland from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.