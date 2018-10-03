Why is Northeast Ohio seeing so much tornado activity when it isn’t even tornado season right now?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three tornadoes have touched down in our area the past week alone. One was a school, under construction in Middlefield was destroyed last Thursday, when two EF1s ripped through town. Then Tuesday, an EF2 tore the roof right off sections of the Rolling Fields Elder Care Community in Conneautville, Pa.
“These storms aren’t just hail and wind makers, they start to spin,” said Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas.
Jason said to think of it as the seasons are fighting.
“Summer’s hanging on for dear life and we’re still getting these warm days ... but every so often we get this intrusion of cold air -- a clash in the air mass, severe storms and sometimes tornadoes.”
While we normally think of spring as tornado season, in Ohio, we actually have two severe weather seasons.
“One in the spring when everyone thinks about tornadoes, but another severe weather season, possibly tornado season in the fall,” Nicholas said.
Last November, Nicholas recalled when Northeast Ohio had 13 tornado reports in the area in one day alone.
He said the lake also plays a big factor.
“A lot of times we’ll get a lake breeze developing when it’s a warm afternoon and these storms will rumble in from the west, hit that lake breeze and start to spin up,” said Nicholas.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.