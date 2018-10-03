Willoughby Hills mayor removes 6 council members for ‘gross misconduct’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Willoughby Hills Mayor Robert Weger removed six councilmembers from their position for a variety of charges, according to a police press release.
The council members displayed behavior that the mayor characterized as “gross misconduct, malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance in office.”
The council members removed include:
- Council President Nancy Fellows
- David Fiebig
- Laura Lenz
- Janey Majka
- Laura Pizmoht
- John Plecnik
According to the press release, the council members adopted at least 11 ordinances that contradict law. Five of the ordinances have been declared illegal by a local judge.
Mayor Weger, an elected official for the city of more than 16 years, says his actions are an effort to protect the Willoughby Hills residents.
New council members will be appointed into the vacant positions on a future date.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.