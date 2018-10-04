Avon looking to ease traffic woes as Meijer and Menards open

AVON, OH (WOIO) - A new Meijer and Menards are the latest big box stores to pop up in Avon along I-90 in an area that’s just exploded with growth.
"I remember back here when we had one pizza shop in town. It closed when business got slow on a Friday night," said Craig Adams who used to live in Avon.
Those days are over.
Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen says there is a reason business is booming here.
“We talk about it all the time: location, location, location. We’re that corridor that gets you to Cleveland in 20 minutes, and in the other direction, we have Avon Lake that gives everyone a great recreational part of it,” said Jensen.
But with that growth comes growing pains -- lots of traffic -- especially during rush hour and on weekends.
“Without the traffic, places wouldn’t come here,” Jensen points out.
There are plans to widen Lear Nagle Road where the new Meijer is being built, all the way to the intersection of Detroit and Nagle, where Discount Drug Mart is located.
The city also plans to build a roundabout at that same intersection to move traffic through more efficiently.
Revenue needs to be generated from the new businesses that are moving in, though, before construction can start on those road improvement projects.
In the meantime, people like Craig Adams know that increased traffic is just part of progress and living in a thriving community.
“A lot of things have changed, but I think people are doing really well with it.”
