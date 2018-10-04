Bedford Hts voyeurism incidents escalating

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The Bedford Heights Police Department confirms the number of voyeurism incidents are escalating as a “Peeping Tom” in the Ridge neighborhood is still on the loose.
Detective Ericka Payne says concerns are increasing as the suspect has become more or less fearless with each incident.
The first reports say the suspect was putting his hands on the windows. Now, the “Peeping Tom” is reportedly approaching houses that clearly have multiple people in the house, cars in the driveway, and security lights on.
Even though there were women in the rooms the suspect was looking in, single women are not the only reported targets. Men have also been in the residences the suspect has approached, Detective Payne says.
The Bedford Police Department has also released this photo of the suspect caught on a resident’s security camera.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.