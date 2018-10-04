Christine Blasey Ford to appear on cover of Time magazine

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A future edition of Time magazine will feature an illustration of Christine Blasey Ford, one of the accusers who has come forward alleging sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The cover story, titled “Her Lasting Impact,” is on the upcoming Oct. 15 edition.
Blasey Ford, who testified publicly in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding her allegations, says she is “100 percent” certain that Kavanaugh is the man who attempted to sexually assault her while the two were in high school in 1982.
Kavanaugh denies the accusations.
The artist of the image placed symbolic words taken from Blasey Ford’s testimony in significant locations in the illustration.
