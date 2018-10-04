Cleveland man sentenced 7 years in prison for Lakewood carjackings

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was sentenced to seven years in prison for several Lakewood carjackings.
Frasier Turner was arrested this past February after a multi-city police chase that ended in a crash on Cleveland's East Side.
Police said Turner crashed the stolen SUV into a utility pole near the intersection of East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
According to Lakewood police, the SUV had been stolen earlier that week.
It was one of three vehicles stolen at gunpoint from the Lakewood area.
