Cleveland police release search and seizure policy proposal to abide with DOJ’s Consent Decree

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland released the proposed Search and Seizure Policies to comply with the Department of Justice Consent Decree.
The purpose for the policies is to ensure all search and seizures conducted by the officers from the Cleveland Police Department follow Constitution, federal, and state law.
The proposal, which consists of five policies, include:
- Search and Seizure - Officers must conduct searches and seizures fairly and respectfully.
- Investigative Stops - A stop must be voluntary or investigative based upon a reasonable suspicion.
- Probable Cause Arrest - Officers must provide probable cause that a crime is being committed or has been committed in order to make an arrest or enter a residence.
- Miranda Rights - A suspect in custody must be provided their Miranda Rights.
- Detainee Searches - Searches can only be conducted if there is probably cause that the person is concealing evidence.
The city is asking community members to complete a survey that would provide feedback on the proposed policies by Oct. 31.
The policies are subject to change and will be approved after the community engagement process. The city will also hold meetings to gather feedback from the public.
