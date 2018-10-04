Cleveland’s Walk for Wishes sparks hopeful joy for little fighters

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This weekend, you can walk for a cause, to help wishes come true for children with serious illnesses.
The annual ‘Make-a-Wish, Walk for Wishes’ event kicks off at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Saturday morning. And to hear just how special this organization is, we asked a little girl who’s wish was just granted.
“I picked that wish because we’ve never been to the beach before,” says 8-year-old Noelle Wingate.
Her Make-a-Wish is coming true. She and her family are heading to Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii.
“It’s this place where it’s like Disneyland but it has water slides and pools and you get to watch the beach,” explains Noelle.
Noelle has only seen the beach on television. She has a blood disorder which means many of her days are spent in the hospital.
“She’s 8 years old, since she’s been born we’ve never done a vacation, whether it’s because of hospital visits, finances related to hospital visits, we’ve never gotten the opportunity to go,” says Noelle’s dad, Danny.
And having a wish granted, Danny says, is a true game changer. One week, he says, without: “the test results, the panic, the sick feeling in your stomach, why is this number off, that number not matching up.”
Danny and Noelle want to pay it forward too, their family is leading the ‘Walk for Wishes’ this weekend.
“Just our team, which is called ‘Champs Crew’ we’re going to have close to 100 walkers with us,” says Danny.
The family is walking with the goal of raising money for ‘Make-A-Wish,’ so that even more dreams can come true.
“I think that’s very generous giving money to make a wish. They know people who have something wrong in their life want to make a wish. I think that’s a wonderful thing for them to do,” says Noelle.
The 26th Annual Walk for Wishes is Saturday, October 6th at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Registration starts at 7:30am, the walk kicks off at 9am.
There are currently more than 200 medically eligible wish kids in northeast Ohio. With the average cost of a wish at $8,000, Make-A-Wish relies on the financial support of the local community to grant wishes.
To register or learn more, visit oki.wish.org, or call 1-877-206-9474.
